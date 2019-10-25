Vending machines getting a healthy makeover

Retail News
Vending machines getting a healthy makeoverThe Washington Post 10/24/2019
There are five million vending machines in the U.S. and the vast majority are filled up with nutritionally-challenged snacks and beverages. The typical vending machine, however, may be going through a makeover as one-third of machines now stock “better for you” offerings, according to the National Automatic Merchandising Association.
