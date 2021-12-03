Vending machines ain’t what they used to be

Retail News

The Washington Post

New technology and the demand for contactless shopping are creating a revolution of sorts in the vending unit sector. While machines selling candy, chips and soda are still common, others are popping up that offer artisanal pizza, cannoli kits, hot bowls of ramen and prime cuts of beef. “It’s touchless, it’s considered safe and it’s prepackaged so products haven’t been fondled and breathed on,” said Carla Balakgie, CEO of the National Automatic Merchandising Association. “And technology has made it even safer: Some machines have a hover feature so you don’t have to touch the buttons and you can use an app on your phone or use mobile ordering.”