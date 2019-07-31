Vegan-friendly sausage roll is a big hit in the UK

Retail News

Forbes

Greggs, the British bakery chain, has reported a 15 percent increase in sales after its new vegan-friendly sausage roll proved to be extremely popular with consumers in the UK. The chain, which rolled out the meat-free sausage treat in response to customer demand and a PETA petition signed by 20,000 people, has seen sales perform “significantly” better than expected. Greggs has launched an online “vegan sausage roll finder” to help consumers find the treat at the nearest location.