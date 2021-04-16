VC-backed startup sees itself as ‘Amazon on steroids’

Retail News

Reuters

Jokr is a new global rapid delivery startup developed by German entrepreneur Ralf Wenzel, formerly of Delivery Hero and Softbank, with backing from HV Capital, Tiger Global and Softbank that plans to create “hyperlocal” warehouses that will deliver a wide variety of online orders within 15 minutes. The service is currently live in Mexico City, Lima and Sao Paolo and the company is planning to open similar facilities in New York and Bogota before a broader rollout takes place. “We are building an Amazon on steroids,” said Mr. Wenzel. “It’s not just convenience on demand, but a new generation of retail.”