Vaccine misinformation spreads as COVID cases top 100K a day

Retail News

The New York Times

Researchers who track misinformation about the novel coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 vaccines have seen a spike on social media channels as daily confirmed cases in the U.S. pass the 100,000 daily threshold. “These narratives are so embedded that people can keep on pushing these antivaccine stories with every new variant that’s going to come up,” said Rachel Moran, a researcher at the University of Washington. “We’re seeing it with Delta, and we’re going to see it with whatever comes next.”