Vaccine misinformation leads to a spike in ivermectin sales

Vaccine misinformation leads to a spike in ivermectin salesThe New York Times 09/28/2021
Made-up stories of ivermectin curing people infected with COVID-19 have led to a spike in sales of the deworming drug used to treat animals, despite the medication’s potential to be harmful or even life threatening to humans. As a result, farmers who need the drug for their animals are finding it tougher to find.
