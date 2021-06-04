Retail News

Vaccinations, stimulus checks and low interest rates are boosting U.S. economy

The Washington Post 04/05/2021

America’s consumer-driven economy appears on the verge of a major breakout as a greater percentage of citizens get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, stimulus checks are distributed and the Federal Reserve keeps a reign on interest rates. The U.S. economy added 916,000 new jobs in March and unemployment fell to six percent.

