Vaccinated Americans remain cautious about going out to shop

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 remain more hesitant to go out to crowded locations such as stores, restaurants, salons and entertainment venues compared to those who have not yet been immunized, according to Cardify.ai. The market research firm claims that those who are not vaccinated are “more risk tolerant” than those who have chosen to get the shots. Those who have been vaccinated have begun to increase their out-of-home purchases as more people become immunized and public health restrictions are lifted.