Urban Outfitters to open second-hand clothing marketplace

Urban Outfitters is launching Nuuly Thrift via an iPhone app this fall. It will enable the retailer’s customers to sell their second-hand clothing to other consumers, similar to a service offered by Poshmark. Urban Outfitters will collect a commission on resales. “Our job is to grow,” said David Hayne, president of Nuuly and chief technology officer for Urban Outfitters. “From a thrift standpoint, we know that if we don’t provide the platform it’s not going to keep sellers from selling on other platforms. These secondhand experiences are happening whether we’re playing in them or not.”