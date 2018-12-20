UPS will experience biggest return spike before Christmas this year

Retail News

CNBC

Traditionally, Jan. 3rd has been the day UPS braces for each year as shoppers typically return their unwanted purchases and gifts via the carrier after Christmas. For the first time, however, UPS is expecting its biggest return spike to hit today, Dec. 19th. One can attribute that to a promotion season that now starts when shoppers are lounging on the beach, but the trend raises the question: why are so many making returns before gifts are opened by recipients?