Unions win $15/hour starting wage for Disney World workers

Retail News

Huffington Post

Assuming union members ratify the deal worked out with Disney World, workers — from retail associates to costumed performers — will receive $1000 “tax reform” bonuses and a starting wage increase by 2020 to $15 per hour, up from the current $10. With so many people employed at the company’s facilities, union officials say they expect the local Orlando economy will see a boost as a result of the higher wages, well above the current $8.25 minimum wage for many Florida workers.