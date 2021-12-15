Unions say retailers use video surveillance as union busting tool

Retail News
Unions say retailers use video surveillance as union busting toolNewsweek 12/13/2021
Labor unions are accusing retailers of using surveillance technology to circumvent rules prohibiting employers from interfering with labor organizing activity. In almost 14 percent of elections, unions have charged that employers used coercive surveillance techniques to keep unions out of the workplace. Employers insist that they are working within the parameters of labor law.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!