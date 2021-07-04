Union supporters and opponents anxiously await Amazon warehouse vote

Retail News

The Washington Post

The number of American workers that are members of labor unions has been on the decline for decades and the prospect that employees at an Amazon.com warehouse in Alabama may vote to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union is of interest to many in the business community. “This is probably the most important union election in many years,” said Joseph A. McCartin, a labor historian at Georgetown University. “To be able to have a breakthrough at Amazon would really ripple through the economy.”