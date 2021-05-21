Union representing Kroger’s workers objects to end of face mask rule

Retail News

Louisville Business First/WLKY

The United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents frontline retail industry workers at Kroger, is objecting to the supermarket giant’s decision to allow customers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter stores without wearing a face mask. Kroger, like other companies, is essentially working on an honor system whereby customers do not need to provide proof of vaccination to enter stores unmasked. “America’s grocery workers are still facing daily Covid risks on the frontlines so that all our families can put food on the table as the pandemic continues,” said Marc Perrone, president of the union. “These essential frontline workers have been forced to play mask police throughout the pandemic with many shoppers not following Covid safety standards. Now, they are being asked to be the vaccination police.”