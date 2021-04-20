Retail News

Union claims Amazon crossed legal lines during recent vote

Reuters 04/20/2021

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) has submitted nearly two dozens objections to the National Labor Relations Board about Amazon.com’s conduct during a recent vote at a distribution center in Bessemer, AL. The vote, which was rejected by the warehouse workers by more than a two-to-one margin, was alledgely tainted by Amazon’s threats to lay off workers or close the facility, according to the union. Amazon rejected the accusations and issued a statement: “The fact is that less than 16 percent of employees at BHM1 voted to join a union. Rather than accepting these employees’ choice, the union seems determined to continue misrepresenting the facts in order to drive its own agenda.”

Discussions
