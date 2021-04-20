Union claims Amazon crossed legal lines during recent vote

Retail News

Reuters

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) has submitted nearly two dozens objections to the National Labor Relations Board about Amazon.com’s conduct during a recent vote at a distribution center in Bessemer, AL. The vote, which was rejected by the warehouse workers by more than a two-to-one margin, was alledgely tainted by Amazon’s threats to lay off workers or close the facility, according to the union. Amazon rejected the accusations and issued a statement: “The fact is that less than 16 percent of employees at BHM1 voted to join a union. Rather than accepting these employees’ choice, the union seems determined to continue misrepresenting the facts in order to drive its own agenda.”