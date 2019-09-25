Union calls for shopper boycott of Fred Meyer

Retail News
Union calls for shopper boycott of Fred MeyerKIRO 7 09/23/2019
After 15 months of negotiation, UCFW Local 555, the union representing Fred Meyer workers, has called for a boycott of the chain in Oregon and southwest Washington, due to what it claims is the grocer’s “refusal to address livable wages for its workers, and its disinterest in closing the gender equity gap by more than a dime a year.”
