Retail News

Unilever says more price increases are coming

The Wall Street Journal 07/22/2021

Unilever announced that rising costs for ingredients, packaging and transportation will result in higher prices paid for its brands by consumers. The consumer packaged goods giant, which increased prices by 1.6 percent in the second quarter, expects further increases going forward with supply and demand challenges having yet to work themselves out.

