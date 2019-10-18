Unilever cutting shampoo prices to gain market share

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Unilever, which manufactures Dove and TRESemmé, is cutting prices on haircare products in an effort to grab market share from Procter & Gamble and other rivals in the category. “There’s been a very vibrant and competitive battle in hair care in North America,” said Unilever CFO Graeme Pitkethly. “I don’t think it’s going to be a quick win for us.”