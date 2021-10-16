UNFI makes deal for DoorDash to deliver for indie grocers

Retail News
UNFI makes deal for DoorDash to deliver for indie grocersProvidence Journal 10/15/2021
United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has announced an agreement with DoorDash “to bring on-demand grocery delivery solutions to independent retailers nationwide.” The deal is intended to help independent grocers compete for customers who choose to shop for groceries online. “We know demand for this functionality continues to be very strong, and to remain competitive retailers need solutions that offer simple installation and avoid extra labor costs,” said UNFI.
