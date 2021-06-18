Retail News

Unemployment claims ticked up last week

Reuters 06/17/2021

The number of Americans filing initial claims for unemployment benefits rose to 412,000 last week, the first weekly increase going back to April. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said yesterday that he was “confident that we are on a path to a very strong labor market, a labor market that shows low unemployment, high participation, rising wages for people across the spectrum.”

