Unemployment claims fall to pandemic low

Unemployment claims fall to pandemic lowThe Washington Post 04/29/2021
The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits came in at 553,000 last week, 13,000 fewer than the week before, according to the Labor Department. The weekly jobless number was the lowest it has been since the pandemic hit the U.S. in 2020. The same week last year saw 3.4 million Americans filing unemployment claims.
