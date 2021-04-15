Unemployment claims fall to lowest level in more than a year

Retail News
Unemployment claims fall to lowest level in more than a yearThe Washington Post 04/15/2021
The number of Americans filing first time unemployment claims came in at the lowest level since March 2020, according to the Labor Department. A total of 576,000 citizens filed jobless claims, down 193,000 from the week before. Economists were expecting the number of claims for the week ending April 10 to come in around 710,000.
