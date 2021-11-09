Unemployment claims drop to lowest level since pandemic hit

Retail News
Unemployment claims drop to lowest level since pandemic hitUSA Today 09/10/2021
The numbers of Americans filing first time unemployment claims fell to 310,000 last week, the lowest level since the pandemic began in the U.S. last year. Unemployment claims, which were revised downward to 345,000 for the week before, continue moving closer to pre-pandemic levels of around 225,000 claims per week.
