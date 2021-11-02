Undocumented LA restaurant workers get some help as pandemic kills jobs

Retail News
Undocumented LA restaurant workers get some help as pandemic kills jobsThe Washington Post 02/10/2021
No Us Without You is a nonprofit group that provides food to undocumented workers in the restaurant industry that have lost jobs as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic and become food insecure. The small group is currently feeding about 1,500 families, about 7,500 people, in the Los Angeles area.
