Under Armour shares fall on mixed 2Q results

Under Armour shares fall on mixed 2Q resultsCNBC 07/30/2019
Shares of Under Armour fell 13 percent in premarket trading after the athletic wear brand lowered its sales forecast in North America to a slight decline. The company’s prior guidance projected “relatively flat” sales in 2019. Under Armour narrowed its loss during the second quarter to four cents, an improvement over a 21-cent decline during the same period last year.
