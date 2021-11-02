Under Armour reports better than expected results

Retail News
Under Armour reports better than expected resultsCNBC 02/10/2021
Under Armour reported better than expected sales as its online business grew 25 percent in the holiday quarter. The company also reported earnings per share of 12 cents, surprising analysts that were looking for Under Armour to report a seven cents per earning loss. Shares of the company were up six percent in premarket trading.
