Under Amazon, Whole Foods begins to eat into Trader Joe’s marketshare

According to smartphone tracking data from Sense360 that monitored activity within a mile radius of Whole Foods locations in 100 places around the U.S., the natural grocer in the past year since being acquired by Amazon has begun to steal foot traffic from Trader Joe’s, Walgreens and Dollar Tree Stores. The firm’s CEO, Eli Portnoy, sees the beginnings of a challenge on the “micro” level. “We’re at the very beginning stages, and these things take time,” he told Bloomberg. “These findings show there will be an impact.”