Ulta Beauty’s 2Q sales jump to nearly $2B

Retail News

CNBC

Ulta Beauty reported a 56.3 percent gain in same-store sales, with total sales climbing to $1.97 billion, well above the $1.76 billion expected by analysts. “This performance reflects the recovery of the beauty category, investments and choices we’ve made over the last year to adapt to the market disruption and strengthen our leadership position, and the ongoing efforts of our associates to deliver great experiences for our guests,” said CEO Dave Kimbell.