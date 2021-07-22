Ulta Beauty shops to open in Target next month

Retail News
Ulta Beauty shops to open in Target next monthYahoo Finance 07/21/2021
Target and Ulta Beauty have announced that the two companies will open in-store beauty products shops inside the mass merchandiser’s stores beginning next month. Ulta Beauty at Target will launch in more than 100 Target stores and on target.com with plans to roll the concept out to 800 locations in the coming years. Target associates working in the in-store shops will be trained by the beauty retailer.
Discussions
