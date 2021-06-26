UK regulator investigating fake Amazon and Google reviews

Retail News
UK regulator investigating fake Amazon and Google reviewsThe Wall Street Journal 06/25/2021
The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK believes that Amazon.com and Google are not doing enough to keep away fake product reviews. The antitrust regulator is not sure, however, whether either company has done anything illegal by not being more aggressive in their efforts to only publish legitimate reviews. Amazon claims to have put an end to about 200 million reviews last year that were suspected of being fake.
