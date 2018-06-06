UK may ban supermarket ‘guilt lanes’ among other unhealthy things

Retail News

Quartz

Checkout lanes that feature irresistible candy and snack products are known as “guilt lanes” in the UK. If health secretary Jeremy Hunt has his way, the merchandising tradition will be outlawed in 2020 as part of a campaign to fight childhood obesity issues that reportedly affect one in five children between the ages of 10-11 in the UK. The new regulations may also target TV ads hawking foods that are high in sugar and salt and BOGO promotions for the items.