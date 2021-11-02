UFCW says grocery associates should go to front of vaccine lines

Retail News
UFCW says grocery associates should go to front of vaccine linesThe Dallas Morning News 02/10/2021
Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers should receive priority status in receiving COVID-19 vaccines, according to the union. These frontline workers, the union claims, should also continue to get hazard pay as they are providing an essential service while putting themselves and their families at risk.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!