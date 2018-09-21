UFCW calls 3K AmazonGo stores ‘existential threat’ to American jobs

Retail News

Fast Company

The United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents 1.2 million supermarket and retail workers in the U.S. issued a statement in response to news that Amazon.com is considering opening 3,000 AmazonGo cashier-less stores by 2021. The statement said the concept “poses an existential threat to millions of American jobs” and called for elected officials to be “honest about the devastating impact this will have on our nation and tens of millions of hard-working American families.”