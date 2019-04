Retail News

CNBC

UBS expects that roughly 75,000 stores, excluding restaurants, will close if online sales grow to 25 percent of the retail industry’s total by 2026. The investment firm estimates that 21,000 clothing stores, 10,000 consumer electronics stores, 8,000 home furnishing stores and 1,000 home improvement stores will be among the total shutter their locations in the years to come.