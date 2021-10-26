Uber and Carrefour launch 15-minute grocery delivery service

Retail News

CNBC

With the launch of Carrefour Sprint, a partnership between the French grocery giant and Uber, Parisians will now be able to order their groceries and get them in as little as 15 minutes. “Over the past 18 months people have increasingly come to expect quick and reliable delivery of everyday essentials to their doorsteps,” said Eve Henrikson, regional general manager of Uber Delivery EMEA. “In Europe alone we’ve seen a triple-digit increase in demand for grocery delivery.”