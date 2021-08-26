U.S. workers think co-workers should pay a price for not getting vaccinated

Retail News

Bloomberg/The Seattle Times

Forty-one percent of workers agreed that non-vaccinated coworkers should pay more for their health insurance, according to a poll by Eagle Hill, a Human Resources consultancy. Almost two-thirds think that companies should not provide special allowances for working from home for those who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Surcharges related to health insurance have become a topic of growing interest in corporate circles with some believing that the unvaccinated should pay a monthly premium, similarly to what is done with workers who smoke tobacco.