U.S. consumer confidence at highest level in 18 months

U.S. consumer confidence at highest level in 18 monthsReuters/U.S. News & World Report 06/30/2021
U.S. consumer confidence in June rose to its highest level in a year-and-a-half as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted as more Americans chose to get vaccinated against the virus. “Consumers have plenty to be cheerful about after being cooped up at home for more than a year,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.
