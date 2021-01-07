Retail News

U.S. consumer confidence at highest level in 18 months

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report 06/30/2021

U.S. consumer confidence in June rose to its highest level in a year-and-a-half as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted as more Americans chose to get vaccinated against the virus. “Consumers have plenty to be cheerful about after being cooped up at home for more than a year,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!