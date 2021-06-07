Tyson issues recall for 8.5M pounds of chicken over listeria concerns

Retail News
Tyson issues recall for 8.5M pounds of chicken over listeria concernsCNN 07/06/2021
Tyson Foods has issued a nationwide recall for nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-t0-eat chicken products because of possible Listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced over the weekend. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service received a notification on June 9 that two people who consumed the chicken became ill with listeriosis.
