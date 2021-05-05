Tyson debuts line of vegan meat alternatives

Retail News
Tyson debuts line of vegan meat alternativesFortune 05/05/2021
Tyson’s first experiment with meat alternatives didn’t prove successful but the giant processor is back at it with a vegan line of substitutes under the Raised & Rooted brand label. The new line, which will begin being sold in Asia this summer, includes burger-like patties, a ground beef substitute and others mimicking bratwurst and Italian sausage.
Discussions
