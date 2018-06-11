Twitter’s CEO scolded for ordering Chick-fil-A during Pride Month

Retail News

Yahoo News

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey let his followers know that he had received a discount on his mobile Chick-fil-A order the other day, not considering that his counterpart at the fast-food retailer, CEO Dan T. Cathy, has in the past expressed his disapproval of gay marriage. Followers pointed out to Mr. Dorsey the irony of publicizing Chick-fil-A during Pride Month. He later responded on Twitter with: “You’re right. Completely forgot about their background”.