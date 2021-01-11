Retail News

Turkey shortage could affect Americans abroad

Americans and Canadians abroad looking to celebrate their respective Thanksgivings may find it more difficult to get whole turkeys this year as evidenced by a shortage at Hong Kong. “It has been so crazy this year. It was very difficult to source even 20 turkeys in the market to [ensure] our Thanksgiving could move on,“ said Suki Wong, manager at Morty’s, an American-style deli chain in Hong Kong.

