Turkey shortage could affect Americans abroad

Americans and Canadians abroad looking to celebrate their respective Thanksgivings may find it more difficult to get whole turkeys this year as evidenced by a shortage at Hong Kong. “It has been so crazy this year. It was very difficult to source even 20 turkeys in the market to [ensure] our Thanksgiving could move on,“ said Suki Wong, manager at Morty’s, an American-style deli chain in Hong Kong.