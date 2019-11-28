Turkey-free Thanksgiving grows in popularity

Retail News
Turkey-free Thanksgiving grows in popularityUSA Today 11/27/2019
The growth of plant-based alternatives to turkey is a reflection of the increasing number of Americans who are celebrating their Thanksgiving without a cooked bird on the table. Much of the growth in plant-based alternatives to meat protein is now coming from the “vegan curious,” according to Krissi Vandenberg, executive director at the Vegan Awareness Foundation.
