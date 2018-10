Retail News

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Rob Parmentier, CEO of Marquis-Larson Boat Group in Pulaski, WI, said his company has seen a rash of order cancellations and customers in “Canada and Europe have essentially stopped buying boats.” Mr. Parmentier says that if the current situation persists, he will have no choice but to begin laying off workers. Marquis-Larson employs 450 people in a town of 3,600.