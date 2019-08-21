Trump tariffs to cost American households $1K each

Retail News
Trump tariffs to cost American households $1K eachThe Washington Post 08/20/2019
The average American household will spend $1,000 more annually from President Donald trump’s tariffs on imports from China and other nations, according to research from JPMorgan Chase. The increase is likely to dampen consumer sentiment and spending. Consumer purchases represent about 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.
