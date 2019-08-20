Trump says Apple CEO made ‘good case’ against tariffs

Retail News

Reuters/Yahoo Finance

President Donald Trump said that Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, “made a good case” that tariffs imposed on Chinese imports would give Samsung a competitive price advantage over his company. Mr. Cook pointed out that Samsung, which manufactures its products in South Korea, would not have to pay the same 10 percent tariff Apple would be forced to pass along to American consumers if Mr. Trump’s plan to impose additional levies against China goes through.