Trump goes after Amazon again on Twitter

Retail News

Bloomberg/The Seattle Times

President Donald Trump claimed in a tweet yesterday that The Washington Post is an “expensive lobbyist” for Amazon.com, whose founder and CEO Jeff Bezos owns the paper independently of the e-tail giant. Mr. Trump has previously asserted, without factual support, that Amazon does not pay state sales taxes and is in violation of U.S. antitrust regulations. The company’s stock price fell 2.4 percent following Mr. Trump’s rant.