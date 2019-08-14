Trump delays tariffs to avoid humbugging Christmas

Retail News

Newsweek

President Donald Trump has continued to insist that American businesses and consumers are not paying for the higher prices associated with tariffs imposed by his administration on imports from China, which makes his decision to push back further levies against the Asian nation even more curious. Mr. Trump told reporters yesterday that a decision to delay additional tariffs on Chinese imports to Dec. 15 was made “just in case some of the tariffs would have an impact on U.S. consumers,” while he continued to maintain that Americans weren’t being adversely affected by his trade decisions.