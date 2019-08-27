Retail News

Trump and China say they’re returning to bargaining table

Reuters 08/26/2019

President Trump earlier today, speaking from the sidelines of the G7 Summit, said that Chinese officials had contacted his administration expressing a desire to restart trade negotiations. Stocks this morning are reversing earlier declines that resulted from the President’s earlier vow to raise tariff higher on Chinese goods.

