Trucking companies offer higher wages and perks to address driver shortages

Trucking companies offer higher wages and perks to address driver shortagesThe Wall Street Journal 04/14/2021
Trucking companies, facing rising demand across the U.S., are looking to add more drivers and are willing to pay more to get them. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, the largest truckload carrier in North America, said pay for recently certified drivers has jumped 40 percent in recent months. Yellow Corp., one of the largest U.S. firms, is holding 24 recruiting events for truckers between now and July.
