Trucker shortages affect supplies of fuel and other products

Retail News
Trucker shortages affect supplies of fuel and other productsThe Washington Post 05/17/2021
A nationwide shortage of long-haul truckers has been affecting supply chains for years, but the lack of drivers became more pronounced recently when gas station pumps were left empty. The recent Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack left truckers in an even more difficult position as higher gas prices increased their cost to make deliveries.
Discussions
